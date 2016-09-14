In memory lantern release to be held

The 2016 “In Memory Of” Lantern Release will be held with festivities beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Wyoming Valley Airport, Forty Fort. This is the first year it is hosted at the airport.

This event is free and open to the public with a $7 donation per sky lantern. Food, beverages and music will be free and there will be a bake sale, basket raffle and silent auction. Additional donations may be made at the event.

The lantern release will be a somber time of remembrance for those we have loved and lost and will take place at sunset.

All proceeds will benefit the Gary Sinise Foundation, which serves our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need. They do this by creating and supporting unique programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen and build communities.

This annual community event is sponsored by Huntsville Christian/Freedom Hill Church and is open to all.