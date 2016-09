The Luzerne County Bar Association Charitable Foundation Inc., the charitable arm of the county bar association, donated to Dress for Success. Participants, from left, are: Attorney Joseph Burke III, Foundation treasurer; Linda Armstrong, Dress for Success founder and executive director and Attorney Catherine R. O’Donnell, chairperson of the board of directors of Dress for Success.

