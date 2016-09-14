LCCC held Student Art Exhibit at the College’s Shulman Gallery

Luzerne County Community College held its annual Student Art Exhibit at the college’s Shulman Gallery with student awards presented at the opening reception. At the exhibit, from left, first row, are: Dominick Mott, Hazleton; Christian Tencza, West Wyoming; Nick Adams, Equinunk; Danielle Kovaly, Luzerne; Pamela Smith, Hazleton; Joan Pavlick, Mountain Top; Kathleen Whiton, Mountain Top; James Wheeler, Nanticoke; Julian Deitrick, Shamokin and Matthew Esser, Bear Creek. Second row: Martha Soras, White Haven; Alyssa Coultis, Hunlock Creek; Nick Oberst, Dallas; Paige Martin, Wapwallopen; Allison Rovich, Wilkes-Barre; Mitchell Bagnas, Hanover; Lexi Harry, Harveys Lake; Marie Carver, Shavertown; Jaclyn DeNardi, Harding and Jordan Fritz, Avoca. Third row: Richelle Hess, Ashley; Eli Ramirez, Hazleton; Rudy Taddei, Kingston; Melissa Krzysik, Hanover Township; Jim Kearney, Exeter; Zachary Zelinsky, Kingston; Rich Ziminski, Hazle Township; Lauren Popple, Plains; Brittany Thompson, Luzerne and Debra Watson, Berwick.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL082816lccc.art_.jpg