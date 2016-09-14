Government, Law and National Security Club at Misericordia University hosting voter registration drive

DALLAS TWP. - The Government, Law and National Security (GLNS) Club at Misericordia University has launched, “MU Leads the Vote,” a month-long non-partisan voter registration drive being offered as a way to motivate campus members and the community to become active citizens. Students, staff, faculty and members of the public are invited to participate.

The GLNS Club will have registration tables set up in the lobby of the Banks Student Life Center during the following dates and times: 11 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, Monday, Sept. 19 and Tuesday, Sept. 20; 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21; 11 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, Sept. 26-27 and Oct. 3-4. A person must be 18-years or older on Election Day, Nov. 8, in order to register.

For additional information contact Dr. Rebecca Padot at 570-674-8160 or [email protected]