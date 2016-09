Paige Kupsky, Bear Creek Township, a Wyoming Seminary graduate, received the Harry W. Wilson Memorial Award during the school’s 172nd commencement, in recognition of her excellence and versatility in sports and for true sportsmanship. Prior to commencement she received the All-Around Athlete Award in recognition of her accomplishments in athletics.

