Preschool MESS Program at the Hoyt Library

The 2016 Fall Pre-school MESS Program will be presented for six-sessions from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays, Sept. 23, 30; Oct. 7, 21 and Nov. 4 and 11 at the Hoyt Library, 247 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.

This educational program will incorporate seasonal topics in a child’s development in math, early literacy, science or stories. During each session children’s interests will be sparked by learning through hands-on interactions and utilization of different manipulatives through play, while also building their knowledge about the topics presented.

The program is intended to aid children with problem solving, logic, language, sharing and collaborative skills.

Children, ages 3-5, but not in kindergarten, are welcome to attend. Registration is required for each date, or you may register for the complete six sessions.

To register, or for more information, call the library at 570-287-2013