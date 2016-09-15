LCCC hosts children’s firefighter and EMS camp

Luzerne County Community College hosted a firefighter and EMS summer camp for children at the college’s Public Safety Training Institute. Campers were introduced to basic first aid, CPR and fire safety and prevention activities. The LifeFlight crew landed at the College’s campus and provided instruction. Participants, from left, first row, are: Emilyanne, Kayleigh Saraka and Sean Laurence. Second row: Daron Hawkins, pilot, LifeFlight; Abbey Zegarski, Chase Knouse, Owen Haslam, Christian Diance, Jamie Mynes, Brenda Rider, RN, flight nurse, LifeFlight; Greg Barvitskie, RN, flight nurse, LifeFlight and Keith Munson, Nanticoke Fire Department. Third row: Thomas Sadowski, deputy chief, Nanticoke Fire Department; John Polifka, lieutenant, Nanticoke Fire Department; Charles Helmbold, Rebekiah Rowles, Lucas Dwyer, Connor Gavlick, Anthony Cicerchia, Matthew Stosnak, Owen Nester, Dane Aukstekalinis, firefighter, Nanticoke Fire Department; Brian Zegarski, firefighter, Nanticoke Fire Department and John Zegarski, firefighter, Nanticoke Fire Department.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091316lccc.summer.camp_.jpg