Misiricordia to hold election forum

DALLAS TWP. – The Misericordia University Department of History and Government will present the election forum, “The U.S. Presidential Candidates and their Domestic Policies,” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Huntzinger Room 218 of Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall. The event is part of Misericordia University’s Constitution Day programming and is open, free to the public.

Four members of the Misericordia University faculty will discuss the policies and beliefs of the 2016 presidential candidates, and give audience members an opportunity to see how the candidates align with certain issues. The discussion will feature Joseph Curran, Ph.D., executive director of the Ethics Institute at Misericordia University and associate professor of religious studies; Rebecca Padot, Ph.D., and Christopher A. Stevens, Ph.D., assistant professors of history and government and Maureen Romanow Pascal, P.T., D.P.T., N.C.S., associate professor of physical therapy.

Constitution Day is celebrated Saturday. It is the recognized federal holiday established by law in 2004 to celebrate the ratification of the United States Constitution and honor all those who have become citizens either through naturalization or by coming of age. The Constitution was signed Sept. 17, 1787 during the U.S. Constitutional Convention.