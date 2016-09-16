Community meetings

Saturday

Laurel Run Neighborhood Crime Watch, 2 p.m. Laurel Run Borough Building. Discussion on recent crime issues, consumer fraud alerts and home safety tips. Free door prizes. all residents are welcome. Information, Dale Smith, 570-824-5936.

NAACP Wilkes-Barre #2306 Branch, Noon, Mount Zion Baptist Church, 105 Hill St., election of nominating committee. All members whose memberships are current as of 30 days prior to the meeting may be elected to the committee.

The Plymouth Cambrian Club noon, First Welsh Baptist Church, Plymouth. Future plans for the club will be discussed. Don’t forget to bring a lunch. New members are welcome.