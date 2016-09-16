The George Ralston golf classic to be held

The George Ralston golf classic will have a shotgun start 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, to benefit the childrens programs at Osterhout Free Library. Hosted by Wilkes University and the Rotary club of Wilkes-Barre, the tournament will be held at the Blue Ridge Trail Golf Course, Mountain Top. The cost is $100 per person. Participants, from left, are: Chris Kelly, director of development, Osterhout Free Library; Jacki Lukas, communications and events manager, Alumni Relations, Wilkes University; Mary Simmons, associate director of Alumni Relations, Wilkes University; Charles Davis, Ph.D., Golf Classic honorary chairperson and Brian Whitman, president, Rotary Club of Wilkes-Barre.

