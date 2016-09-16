Tractor Supply Company supports 4-H youth

The Wilkes-Barre Tractor Supply Company store was one of the top stores in Pennsylvania in supporting the 4-H youth program through the Spring 2016 Paper Clover donation program. The store received the Class Champion Award and store employees and 4-H clubs worked extremely hard to raise these funds for the program. At the store during the presentation, from left, are: Justin Fox, store employee; Christy Harrison, assistant store manager; Donna Grey, 4-H Educator, Penn State Extension Luzerne County and Staci Peters, store employee.

