Turkey bingo to be held at Our Lady of Hope in Wilkes-Barre

The Christian women of Our Lady of Hope Parish, 49 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, will have their annual Turkey Bingo and Raffle 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Marymount Parish Center, 154 S. Hancock St. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Admission is $3. Refreshments are available to purchase and raffle and admission tickets can be purchased from any member or at the door. For more information contact Mary Gluchowski, 576-825-3925. Members, from left, first row, are: Marie Bozentka, Sophie Wajda, Martha Lock, Loretta Sufrinko, Sue Cosgrove and Monica Jendrzejewski. Second row: Peggy Jones, Kathy Madigan, Shirley Klauss, Jane Wojtowicz, Evelyn Evans and Patti Shinko.

