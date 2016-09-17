Church briefs

KINGSTON - Church of Christ Uniting, 190 S. Sprague Ave., will host a formal dedication of the church’s renovated pipe organ and free public concert of organ music at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.

Larry Votjko (WVIA-FM), will be master of ceremonies, Carl D. Ruck, organist; Juliana Child and Jacob Kerzner, Ithaca College Choir and guest vocalists will perform. Reception will follow.

The concert will be recorded and broadcast at a later date on WVIA-FM. For more information, visit us on Facebook or on the web at www.cocu4u.org, or call 570-288-8434.

MCADOO - St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic parish rectory, 210 W. Blaine St, is holding a tribute walk honoring pioneers at 7 a.m. Saturday. As part of the 125th celebration, members of St Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic church are walking, literally, in the footsteps of their ancestors.

Faithful Ukrainians would walk 16 miles to St Michael’s Ukrainian church in Shenandoah to worship.

To participate in something milder than a 16-mile walk, join us in prayers to Mary, also known as the “Un-doer of knots.” Come to the church for a ribbon, write your petition and ask Mary in prayer to untie someone else’s knot.The prayer ribbons will be hung on the fence in front of the church until Oct. 2, when the 125th anniversary liturgy is celebrated.

The walk begins at the church, to Lofty, Delano and into Mahanoy city, via 8th Street. We will walk Route 54 into Shenandoah where we will all gather, walkers and non-walkers, at the Fire Museum before we walk en-masse to St Michael’s where Msgr. Grabowsky and Msgr. James Melnic will greet us on the steps of the church.