Misericordia University students assisted Step By Step by raising more than $200 for the Step By Step Foundation through competitions within residence halls. At the check presentation, from left, are: Rachel Bossler, Resident Assistant; Meg Lukaszewski, VP NE regional operations; Micaela Rhone, resident assistant; Mike Bernatovich, chief operating officer; Michael Castaldi, resident assistant; Dominick de Matteo, resident director and Jim Bobeck, president-CEO.

