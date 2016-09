Wilkes University awards degrees

Wilkes University awarded 374 doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees to students graduating after the completion of the summer 2016 semester.

Graduates from Luzerne County are:

Bachelor of Arts

Tyler Byrd, Integrative Media, Wilkes-Barre; Israa Hawsawi, Sociology, Kingston; Jessica Helfrich, History, Edwardsville.

Bachelor of Science

Abdulrahman Al Balawi, Electrical Engineering, Wilkes-Barre; Abdullah Albannay, Mechanical Engineering, Wilkes-Barre; Mansour Aldaraweish, Applied & Engineering Sciences, Wilkes-Barre; Mansour Aldghaish, Environmental Engineering, Kingston; Mohammed Aldharman, Mechanical Engineering, Wilkes-Barre; Khaled Aljulaud, Mechanical Engineering, Wilkes-Barre; Zhra Alkhamis, Medical Laboratory Science, Wilkes-Barre; Redha Alkhater, Electrical Engineering, Wilkes-Barre; Sultan Alqorashi, Mechanical Engineering, Edwardsville; Faisal Ghusnah, Mechanical Engineering, Wilkes-Barre; Kathryn Margavage, Biology, Edwardsville; Mark Margavage, Earth & Environmental Sciences, Edwardsville and Hamad Shareef, Mechanical Engineering, Kingston.

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Daniel Byorick, Nursing, Nanticoke; Dana Crayton, Nursing, Berwick; Justine Dickinson, Nursing, Harveys Lake; Christopher Ellis, Nursing, Shavertown; Carissa Gegaris, Nursing, Mountain Top; Alesia Gibson, Nursing, Plymouth; Samantha Jones, Nursing, White Haven; Samantha Proctor, Nursing, Hanover Township; Kirsten Weidlich, Nursing, Pittston and Winter Wenner, Nursing, Shavertown.

Doctor of Education

Matthew Scarcella, Higher Education Administration, Milnesville.

Master of Arts

Kayleigh DeMace, Creative Writing, Dupont and M. Anthony Kapolka, Creative Writing, Dallas.

Master of Business Administration

Harbans Buttar, Business Administration, Wilkes-Barre; AnnMarie Carey, Business Administration, Shavertown; Francis Dombrowski, Business Administration, Kingston; Kevin Dotzel, Business Administration, Sugarloaf; Christopher Fadule, Business Administration, Sugarloaf; Harkaran Hara, Business Administration, Wilkes-Barre; Yogesh Kamboj, Business Administration, Wilkes-Barre; Kristi Karkut, Business Administration, Dupont; Allie LaMarca, Business Administration, Pittston; Qinyao Liu, Business Administration, Kingston; Krista Paluski, Business Administration, Wyoming; Dustin Raymer, Business Administration, Wilkes-Barre; Amandeep Singh, Business Administration, Wilkes-Barre; Keith Snyder, Business Administration, Mountain Top; Lori Thomas, Business Administration, Bear Creek Township and Melanie Thomas, Business Administration, Kingston.

Master of Science

David Cannella, Education, Mountain Top; Peggy Fetchko, Education, Hazleton; Patrick Forlenza, Education, Hughestown; Donald Gliem, Education, West Hazleton; Ashley Gregory, Education, Drums; Melissa Lamson, Education, White Haven; Christopher Morreale, Education, Hunlock Creek; Crystal Smith, Education, Exeter; Gerald Stefanoski, Education, Ashley; David Tavaris, Engineering Management, White Haven and Stefan Thompson, Education, Wilkes-Barre.