Nanticoke Class of 1966 holds reunion

Nanticoke High School Class of 1966 celebrated their 50th anniversary starting with an ice breaker at the Grotto Pizza, Edwardsville, then a clambake for Saturday. Teachers Doris Merrill and Tony Perrone joined the class at the ice breaker and Merrill joined the clambake. The 55 deceased class members were recognized at a Sunday memorial mass, followed by a light brunch. Clambake participants are: Tom Bowditch, Bob Brezinski, Bonnie Brosh Metrision, Cathy Brown Cirko, Rick Brozena, Barry Cairl, David Ceppa, Louis Coassolo, Marilyn Collacchi, Lonnie Coombs, Barbara Czekaj Ondek, Lois Davey Leister, Ron Domzalski, Mary Jane Evans Uhing, Sheryl Fletcher Novak, Joe Grenevich, David Hazinski, Candace Hylton Freese, Vance Jenkins, Joe John, Paul Kanjorski, Bob Katra, Karen Kelly Chepolis, Stasia Kline Kotch, Nickolas Kloss, Richard Konrad, Margaret Korman Honko, Doris Kotch Novakowski, Rita Kuligowski Yokavonis, George Lastowski, Judy Machowski Raymond, Eugene McDermott, Ann Mickewicz Prasch, Joann Nedwick Sauers, Ed Nork, Madeline Norkitis Hall, Margaret Novak Yackimowicz, Lee Paige, Ron Pajor, Rosemary Pietrzyk Evanish, Monica Prushinski Wanchisen, Leonard Przywara, Linda Puchalski, Cynthia Puzio Womelsdorf, Bernice Ropers Wassell, Virginia Saunders, Jane Searfoss Rogers, Frank Shaulis, Jacquelyn Smolinski, Ray Starzynski, Marie Stefaniak Gill, Theodora Stempien Janosov, Elaine Stofko Grigas, Ellen Svetz Dudick, Louise Tkatch, Carl Tranell, Jane Tutak Cannon, Mary Ellen Vida Starzynski, Allan Waiter, Joe Waiter, Sandy Walters Sheruda, Irene Wasilewski Cross and John Zegarski.

