Dr. Peter Casterline, Dallas, participated in the U.S. Army War College 62nd annual National Security Seminar in Carlisle. He was one of 160 business, government, academic and community leaders selected from across the country to take part in the week-long academic seminar alongside the students of the Army War College. The class of 2016 includes 380 students who represent a cross-section of the joint military, federal agency and multinational security environment.

