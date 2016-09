The Rolling Mill Hill Residents’ Association will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Wilkes-Barre Mennonite Church, 225 Blackman St. Parking in rear is handicap accessible. Guest speakers will be Mayor Tony George and Ted Wampole, city administrator; addressing concerns and issues for the Rolling Mill Hill neighborhood. Attendees will be Tony Brooks, district B city councilman; Linda Joseph, president Rolling Mill Hill Residents’ Association; Wampole and Mayor George.

