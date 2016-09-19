From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Chipotle Mexican Grill will host a market-wide fundraiser in support of Blood Cancer Awareness Month to benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) across all Eastern Pennsylvania restaurants.

When customers dining at any of these locations mention the fundraiser at the register, Chipotle will donate 50 percent of the proceeds to support the organization’s initiatives.

Chipotle is looking forward to partnering with The LLS of Eastern Pennsylvania, an impactful organization within the community that exists to find cures for blood cancers, ensure access to treatments and improve the quality of life for patients and their families