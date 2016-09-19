Rotary Club of Wyoming holding crabfest

The Rotary Club of Wyoming will be holding its fifth annual crabfest 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the West Wyoming Fire Hall, 926 Shoemaker Ave., West Wyoming. A limited 175 reservations will be taken and includes all-you-can-eat Baltimore hardshell crabs, clam chowder, hot dogs, pizza, beer and soda. For reservations e-mail (preferred) can be sent to Mark Sobeck at [email protected] , or call 570-760-1644; or Mike Kelly, [email protected] , cell 570- 237-5063. Full payment of $45 guarantees reservation. Mail to: Mark Sobeck, 2327 Lakeside Dr., Harveys Lake, PA 18618. All proceeds benefit Wyoming Rotary charities. Committee members from left, front row, are: John Piszak and Mike Sobeck, club president. Back row: Dr. Brian Zaborny, Scott Davis, Sobeck, Frank Sobeck, Dan Mulhern and Rich Sobeck.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091216rotary.crabfest.jpg