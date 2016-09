The Plains Rotary Club held its 30th Memorial Golf Tournament at the Mountain Laurel Golf Course. All tournament proceeds will be used to purchase new winter coats for needy children, Christmas gifts for special needs children, along with a Christmas dinner for their families, and third grade students in the Bear Creek Charter school and Plains Solomon Elementary school will receive dictionaries. The winning crew members from left, are: John Nerbecky, Bob Krubitzer, Don Rossi and Tony Rossi.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091916plains.golf_.jpg