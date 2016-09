Valley Lodge #499, Free and Accepted Masons, are hosting an all-you-can-eat soup and salad dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the First United Methodist Church, 408 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. Tickets are $7 each, children 12 and under, free. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Lodge members, from left, are: Jeff Borosky, Charles Thomas, Mike Olejnik, Sam Reviello, W.M; John Pearce, Alan Mellner, Sean Gresh and Joe McCormick.

