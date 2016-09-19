Past Masters honored at Lodge No. 61

Wilkes-Barre’s Masonic Lodge No. 61 honored all living and deceased past masters at a recent ceremony, beginning with George Sytez, the first master who was installed in 1794, ending with its 166th past master and the current worshipful master, Adam C. Zwolinski, who was installed in 2015. Each past master in attendance was presented a commemorative pin on behalf of the members. From Left: Ralph W. Isely, William D. Anagnos, Adam C. Zwolinski, George Handzo Jr, Robert J. Gaiteri and Brian J. Gallagher.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091916masters.honored.jpg