The Friends of The Arc auxiliary board welcomes new members

At a recent meeting of The Friends of The Arc Auxiliary three new members, Mary Theresa Montoro, Maryann Schlesser and Liz Toms, were welcomed. The ladies discussed several events and plans are underway for the upcoming “Night at the Races” fundraiser to be held Friday, Nov. 4. Members, from left, seated, are: Eileen Williams, vice president; Corolla Sawka, president; Carol Burke, corresponding secretary and Betsy Youngblood, recording secretary. Standing: Eileen Rempe, Arc director, P.R., Dev’t; Sara Wolff, Betty Moreken, Ann Hoffman, Mary Theresa Montoro, Jeanne Gardier, Liz Toms, Peggy Tenelly, Jean Biggar, Helga Harrington, Linda Kusy, Mary Murphy Fox and Maryann Schlesser.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091916arc.members.jpg