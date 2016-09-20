Wyoming Valley GradNation Summit to be held

United Way of Wyoming Valley invites all educators and the Wyoming Valley community to the Wyoming Valley GradNation Summit Friday, Oct. 28, at Mohegan Sun Pocono. There is no charge for the event. Act 48 credits are available to educators. For online registration visit http://uwwvsummit.eventbrite.com. Planning committee, from left, are: Bill Jones, president/CEO United Way of Wyoming Valley, Tony Grieco, executive director, LIU Unit #18 and Joe Divis, executive director, external affairs, Mid-Atlantic Region, AT&T Services Inc.

