A special Mass will be held to celebrate the milestone anniversaries of Bishop Emeritus James C. Timlin

As Bishop Emeritus James C. Timlin marks several milestone anniversaries, the Diocese of Scranton is expressing its gratitude for his many years of service to the church.

On Saturday, July 16, Bishop Timlin observed his 65th anniversary of priestly ordination and on Wednesday he will celebrate his 40th anniversary of Episcopal ordination.

In recognition of these significant moments in both Bishop Timlin’s life and that of the Diocese, a Mass of Thanksgiving will be celebrated at noon Wednesday at the Feast of Saint Matthew the Apostle and the actual day of Bishop Timlin’s 40th anniversary of Episcopal ordination in the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

All are welcome to attend. Catholic Television (CTV) will broadcast the Mass live.