South Wilkes-Barre Playschool holds final graduation

South Wilkes-Barre Playschool held its forty-eighth and final pre-school graduation program. The current members of the school board, including teachers, are Mrs. Kathleen Franckiewicz, Mrs. Alice Weghorst, Mrs. Judy Sabatino and school treasurer Mr. Russ Daubert. They express gratitude to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Wilkes-Barre, for providing and maintaining a secure, suitable home and to the families they served throughout the years. At the graduation, from left, first row, are: Ayla Schappert, Elizabeth Miscavage, Thomas Potsko and Hunter Davis. Second row: Emily May, Raegan Jayne-Paisley, Landon Cave, Alexa Prushinski, Olivia Fritz, Isabella Barrera and Maliyah Holt.

