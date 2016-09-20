Aging agencies recognizing National Falls Prevention Awareness Day

LUZERNE/WYOMING COUNTIES -Fall is just around the corner, but falls shouldn’t be just around the corner for older adults. That’s why the Active Adult Centers, sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging for Luzerne-Wyoming Counties, are joining forces with the National Council on Aging (NCOA) and the Falls Free® Coalition to celebrate Falls Prevention Awareness Day on Saturday, Sept. 22, for the first day of Fall.

The Active Adult Centers, are hosting events throughout Luzerne and Wyoming Counties so contact the Active Adult Center nearest you for additional details or logon to www.aginglw.org for schedules.

Studies show that a combination of behavior changes can significantly reduce falls among older adults. Experts recommend the following: Participating in a physical activity regimen with balance, strength training and flexibility components; consulting with a health professional about getting a fall risk assessment; having medications reviewed periodically; getting eyes and ears checked annually and making sure the home environment is safe and supportive.

For additional information about fall prevention or programs in our community, contact Patti Gozikowski, director of Senior Center Services and Prime Time Health Coordinator, at 570-822-1158 Ext. 2303.