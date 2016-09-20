Attorney Frank W. Nocito honored by bar association

The judges and lawyers of the Wilkes-Barre Law & Library Association/the bar association of Luzerne County, honored Pittston attorney Frank W. Nocito for his service to the association by presenting him with a special award. In attendance at the presentation, from left, seated, are: Dr. Steven R. Kafrissen, Lee Ann Palubinsky, attorney; Jane M. Acri, attorney and vice president and Gerald J. Mecadon, attorney. Standing: Mr. Mark Eble, Elaine Cook, attorney and immediate past president; David E. Schwager, attorney; Nocito, Judge Joseph J. Van Jura, Barry H. Dyller, attorney; Joseph P. J. Burke III, attorney and Arthur L. Piccone, attorney.

