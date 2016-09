Pittston Memorial Library received a $500 grant from the Luzerne County Bar Association Charitable Foundation to Support Needs Related to Books. At the presentation, from left, are: Attorney Joseph P. J. Burke III, treasurer/secretary of the Luzerne County Bar Association, Charitable Foundation, Inc.; Patricia Joyce, library director and Barbara Quinn, president of the board of trustees.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL092316library.grant_.jpg