Sokol Day picnic to be held

Slovak Catholic Sokol, Wilkes-Barre, will hold their 81st annual “Sokol Day” picnic noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Plains Lion Pavilion, Clarke Lane. There will be Slovak food along with other picnic favorites, homemade baked goods, games for all ages and an arts and crafts table. Preparing for the event, from left, seated, are: Michael Horvath, supreme president of the Slovak Catholic Sokol; Amy Degnan Blasco, president Group 7; Audrey Graham, 1st vice president and Midge Maloshefski, historian. Back row: Dawn Palchanis, sports director; Charmaine Zablotney, Sue Horvath, Danielle Zablotney, physical directress; Irene Kaschak, Matthew Malenovitch, physical director; Kelly Palchanis, assistant physical directress; Heather Horvath, assistant sports director; Kim Graham, secretary; Nancy Fedor, treasurer and Martin Degnan, 2nd vice president.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL092116slovak.picnic.jpg