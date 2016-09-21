Community meetings

Thursday

The Luzerne County Boroughs & Townships Association, 6 p.m. Thursday at Gus Genetti’s, Wilkes-Barre. $10 for dinner. RSVP 570-714-9846, ext. 324, or email to [email protected]

Saturday

Wyoming Valley Stamp Club, 1-3 p.m., Hoyt Library, community room, 284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Presentation of the short film, Men and Mail in Transit – The Railway Post Office, a training film produced by the Post Office Department in the 1950’s for railway post office workers. New members welcome. Call the library, 570-287-2013, for additional information.

Sunday

Sons of the American Legion Squadron 350, Nanticoke, 1 p.m. All members urged to attend.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

The Lithuanian Woman’s Club of Wyoming Valley, noon at Boscov’s for lunch. Business meeting, 1 p.m. New members are welcome.

Sunday, Oct. 9

North End Slovak Citizen’s Club, 2 p.m., 635 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. All members invited. Refreshments will follow the meeting.