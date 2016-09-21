St. Jude students celebrate opening mass

The eighth-grade class of St. Jude School organized the opening Mass of the new school year. Rev. Jeff Tudgay, assistant pastor of St. Jude’s Church, was the main celebrant. Deacon Gene Kovatch, pastoral outreach at St. Jude Parish, assisted. Celebrants, from left, first row, are: Aubrey Ayre, Dominic Alberti, Ashleigh Button, Colin Wills, Aaliyeh Sayed, Rachel Black and Tea Amerise. Second row: Anthony Strish, Anna Capaci, Alex Rymar, Sarah Stettler, Emily Mahler, Julianna Powis and Sr. Ellen Fischer, SCC, principal. Third row: Mr. Lester Kempinski, faculty; Raymond Sabatini, Reilly Smullen, Jimmy Lavan, Zachary Kehoe, Lauren Patrick and Rev. Tudgay.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL092116judes.schoolmass.jpg