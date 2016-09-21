September 21st, 2016 - 3:21 pm

Coughlin High School Class of 1959 held committee meeting


The Coughlin High School, Class of 1959 reunion committee met at the home of Charles and Frances Romanowski. The next meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday at the home of Frank Stensney, 68 Joan Drive, Mountain Top. All class members and spouses are invited. In attendance at the last meeting, from left, first row, are: Patricia Van Scoy Rossi, Frances Lawrence Romanowski, chairman; Bob Cole, Mickie Timek Stella and Michael Olsakowski. Second row: Frank Stensney, Arthur Stofey, Jack Macey, Barbara Savitski Scavone, Rita Shea Ferrence, Class of 1958; Tom Young, Mary Ann Gola Magda and Ann Marie Zumchak Acacio. Not available: Merritt Hughes, Janie Fieseler Hendershot, Joe Moore, Cathy Williams, Florence Herzfeld Klapat and Kathleen Conwell Goldstein.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL092216coughlin59.jpg