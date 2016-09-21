Penn Foster donates to McAuley Center

The employees of Penn Foster in Scranton responded to the critical need for school supplies for the children served by the Catherine McAuley Center and coordinated a donation drive to collect back-to-school items. The children received backpacks, notebooks and folders, pens and pencils, crayons and markers and a wide range of school supplies. At the presentation, from left, are: Sr. Therese Marques and Jenny Blanchard of the Catherine McAuley Center; Denise Rempe and Danielle Dunbar, of Penn Foster.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL092016mccauley.school.jpg