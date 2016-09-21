Misericordia seeks 924 gifts by Sept. 24

In an attempt to make sure all Misericordia students have an opportunity to participate in service trips, Helen Theresa O’Brien, a Misericordia University Class of 1968 alumna, will endow a $25,000 scholarship to help cover travel costs and housing for students wishing to do service during their time as a student at Misericordia if the college receives gifts from 924 donors, including alumni, students, parents, faculty, staff and the community at-large, in the period that began on July 1 and ends at midnight on the anniversary date of Misericordia’s founding, Sept. 24, 1924. The university’s first service scholarship will be named the F. J. O’Brien Family Campus Ministry Servant Leadership Scholarship in honor and memory of her paternal grandparents, Francis J. and Bridget Carney. To contribute directly to this scholarship contact the Misericordia University Alumni Office at 570-674-6228.

