Wells Fargo presented a check for $35,000 to Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity and contributed over 600 volunteer hours to rebuild a habitat home in Wilkes-Barre. At the presentation, from left, first row, are: Bob Borwick, president, board of directors, Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity; Karen Evans Kaufer, executive director, WVHFH; Greg Collins, Northeastern PA area president of Wells Fargo; Kevin Engleman, district manager/VP Wilkes-Barre market for Wells Fargo and WVHFH vice president.

