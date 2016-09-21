King’s education majors begin student teaching

King’s College students have begun a 14-week student teaching experience at area elementary, junior-high and senior-high schools. Student teaching in local elementary and high schools, seated from left, are: Rachel Vidumsky, Shavertown ; Audrey Golosky, Scranton; Theadora Treslar, Shavertown; Dominique Exter, Suscon; Brittany Marra, Hanover Township; Katherine Cryan, Cedar Grove, New Jersey; Alexandra Weidtman, Lindenhurst, New York; Nathaniel Eric Seals, Allentown; Ryan Hettes, Swoyersville and Gianna Cordasco, East Brunswick, New Jersey. Standing: Dr. Denise Reboli, chairperson of the education department; Alicia Pizano, Wyoming; Lindsey Humanik, Plains; Kady Zawadski, Bethlehem; Andrew Manganaro, Horseheads, New York; James Rose, Jr., West Pittston; Matt Mahony, Maplewood, New Jersey; Ryan Plumer, Baltimore, Maryland; Lydia McDaniel, Stockton, New Jersey; Janene Cain, Hazleton; Danielle Georgetti, Plains; Jocelyn Lee, Ormond Beach, Florida; Kallista Myers, Hudson and Bob Richards, director of student teaching.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL092116kings.teaching.jpg