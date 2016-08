WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police are investigating an alleged retail theft that happened at LensCrafters.

Police said that at 3:24 p.m. Thursday, an employee at the store inside the Wyoming Valley Mall reported that a man stole several pairs of RayBan and Oakley sunglasses.

Police said the total value of the theft is $878. The police report did not give a description of the suspect.

