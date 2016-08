WILKES-BARRE — Police charged a man with retail theft after he allegedly stole merchandise from Turkey Hill.

Police said that at 9:36 a.m. Thursday, the manager of the business on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard reported to police that Jonathan Byrne, 20, took items from the store without paying for them.

Byrne later admitted to taking $72.35 in merchandise, police say.

Byrne was taken into custody and charged with retail theft.

