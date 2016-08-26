Police: 2 arrested for dealing drugs at local hotel

WILKES-BARRE — Police say a local hotel was the place for several drug transactions.

According to police:

John Maybank, 23, of Croes Avenue, Bronx, N.Y., and Kamurani Akdogan, 33, of Company Row, Wilkes-Barre Township, were arrested Thursday at the Fairfield Inn, Kidder Street, after police observed the pair dealing drugs.

A search of the suspect’s room, subsequent to the arrest, revealed items in plain view commonly used to package and distribute illegal drugs, including a small electronic scale, several clear plastic bags and several wax paper packages.

A body search of Maybank revealed he was carrying $316 on his person, and Akdogan was carrying $810 on her person.

Upon arrival at police headquarters, the suspected drugs were field tested. A white powder tested positive for containing cocaine. A beige powder tested positive for containing heroin.

The pair was charged with possession with intent to deliver.