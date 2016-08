WILKES-BARRE — A man found drooling near a city pizza place was cited for public drunkenness Friday afternoon, according to police.

According to a police report:

Andrew Burden, 32, of Taft Street, Wilkes-Barre, was found at 12:40 p.m. with his eyes closed fumbling with identification. Officers stood next to him for several seconds, and he was not aware they were around. Burden was drooling and falling to the ground, catching himself at the last second.

He was held until sober.