Police: Man victim of scam, man poses as IRS employee

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man reported that he had purchased five ITune cards in the amount of $100 following a fraudulent phone call made to his house in which the caller posed as an IRS agent.

According to the complainant he received a phone call from someone representing himself as an IRS agent, indicating that he owed outstanding federal taxes from 2005 and that if he did not purchase $500 in itune gift cards, a police officer would be at his door within an hour to arrest him for tax evasion.

According the the complainant, he then went to Walgreens on Township Boulevard, and purchased the cars.

Once back in the car he called a phone number provided by the suspect (1-800-539-2604), scratching off the gift cards and providing the gift card numbers.

At this time, the suspect advised the complainant to buy five more gift cards, but the complainant went home and was advised by his wife to contact the police and his bank to report an IRS scam.

