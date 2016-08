WILKES-BARRE — Police are investigating a theft of sneakers off a man that was sleeping.

Police said that at 3:53 p.m. Sunday, a man reported he was sleeping in or around River Commons when someone struck him in the groin and stole his sneakers.

The suspect fled without the victim being able to obtain a description, according to police.

