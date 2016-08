WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A man reported his cell phone was stolen Tuesday, telling police someone had stolen it from his girlfriend while she was shopping at Walmart Supercenter.

Police allege the man’s girlfriend was fleeing from the store after she had shoplifted merchandise and left it in a shopping cart.

Police said they retrieved the phone, a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, with a value of $600 from a cart.

