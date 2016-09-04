Ashley man arrested after alleged domestic dispute

ASHLEY — An Ashley man was charged with assault and harassment after the report of domestic violence on North Main Street.

According to police, on Saturday they were dispatched to the scene of an alleged domestic disturbance, and upon their arrival discovered a victim with redness and swelling on her head, holding a lock of her hair that she alleged her boyfriend, Martin Lopez, 42, pulled it out of her head.

The victim, 49,also alleged that Lopez has also struck her head several times off the front door.

Police said Lopez, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, originally was resistant and refused to place his hands behind his back.

Lopez did comply upon the arrival of additional officers, according to police.

He was transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for overnight arraignment.

