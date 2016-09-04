Police: Man admits to ingesting “Molly,” charged with public drunkenness

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly broke into a home and attempted to flee when police arrived.

Police said they were called at about 6 a.m. to a residence on Carlisle Street, to the report of a man who had broken into house and when ordered to exit, then began looking into the windows of other houses on the street.

Police said when they arrived Almyadd Van Dyke, 36, fled the scene, running through several backyards.

Shortly after that, Van Dyke was placed in custody.

According to police, Van Dyke then admitted to ingesting three grams of “Molly” and providing a false name to police.

He was charged with criminal trespass, flight, loitering and prowling, false ID to law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

He was arraigned and remains at Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

Police said Van Dyke had a current warrant for his arrest through the sheriff’s department for failing to appear on felony forgery charges.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Wilkes-Barre-City-Police-2.jpg