Forty Fort police seeking information on owner of black Cadillac Escalade

The Forty Fort Police Department is trying to identify the owner of a black Cadillac Escalade.
The department released a photo of the vehicle on its Facebook page.
The vehicle has a sticker depicting a jumping deer in a circle of indistinguishable wording on the left side of the rear window.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or its owner should call the police station’s non-emergency line at 570-287-8586 email [email protected] or dial 911 and ask to have an officer return your phone call.
