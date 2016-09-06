Forty Fort police seeking information on owner of black Cadillac Escalade

The Forty Fort Police Department is trying to identify the owner of a black Cadillac Escalade.

The department released a photo of the vehicle on its Facebook page.

The vehicle has a sticker depicting a jumping deer in a circle of indistinguishable wording on the left side of the rear window.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its owner should call the police station’s non-emergency line at 570-287-8586 email [email protected] or dial 911 and ask to have an officer return your phone call.

Forty Fort police are seeking information on the owner of this black Cadillac Escalade.

By Times Leader Staff [email protected]