Wilkes-Barre police make several public drunkenness arrests

WILKES-BARRE — City police filed public drunkenness charges against four people in separate incidents on Monday and Tuesday:

• A Wilkes-Barre man is facing a public drunkenness charge after police say he was found outside a North End business intoxicated early Monday morning.

According to a police report, officers responded to a burglar alarm call at the North End Slovak Club on North Main Street at 2:51 a.m. Once there, they found Louis Witchey, 29, intoxicated outside the business.

Police filed charges of public drunkenness against Witchey.

• Police say they observed a man in a “heavily intoxicated state” on North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard at 11:40 p.m. Monday.

Police also discovered that the man, identified as Edward Gallagher, 41, of Plains Township, had an outstanding warrant from Luzerne County.

Gallagher was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on the warrant.

• Police were investigating an assault complaint on South Pennsylvania Avenue at 1:03 a.m. Tuesday when they encountered David Bowman, 36, of Wilkes-Barre, and found that he was allegedly intoxicated.

Police said they cited Bowman with public drunkenness.

• Miguel Vergara, 45, of Wilkes-Barre, was cited with public drunkenness after an incident at South Main Plaza at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

By Times Leader Staff [email protected]