Police: Wanted man cited for disorderly conduct and public intoxication

WILKES-BARRE — Police arrested an Old Forge man with an outstanding warrant at the F.M. Kirby Center Wednesday night.

According to police, at around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, they got a call about a man being disorderly with the staff at the Kirby Center. When officers arrived, they found James Foley, 47, smoking a cigarette and throwing it on the carpet. Police said Foley was highly intoxicated and a records check showed an active warrant for his arrest in Lackawanna County.

Police issued citations for the violations at the Kirby Center and Foley was taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for the warrant.

